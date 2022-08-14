Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 2: Promo reveals!

Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 2 is coming to Starz next weekend, and there is a LOT that the series needs to address just on the basis of the premiere alone.

So what is the #1 issue, or what should at least considered this? We think it has a certain bit to do with what is going on when it comes to Detective Howard. Does he really know more than what he is letting on about the shooting? The final minutes of the premiere suggest so and this story is FAR from over. We think he remembers just about everything.

So why not admit to this? We think a lot of it still comes down to his son and wanting to find a way to get closer to him. He also is playing more of the long game, as he wants to do things different both in his career and personal life. After going through a near-death experience like he has, it’s fair to say that he has a slightly different perspective on things.

There are a few other issues that the promo below makes clear. For starters, Scrap could be a mole on the inside of Raq’s operation, and clearly that could prove to be a problem. Also, Unique is going to want some element of revenge now that he is out of prison, but what will his first move be? We know that Raq tried to set things up so that he wouldn’t be able to seize some of his old power back, but that’s the sort of thing that is SO much easier said than done.

