Chesapeake Shores season 6: Is a spin-off possible?

We’re only one episode in to season 6 at the moment, but it’s never too early to start discussing a Chesapeake Shores spin-off show!

We know that we’re in the midst of the final season of the Hallmark Channel show, and obviously there is a sadness that goes along with that. This world is rich and full of interesting, likable characters. It balances drama, comedy, and romance really well, and that’s without even mentioning the escapism that comes from watching it week in and week out.

So could an offshoot be coming? Nothing is confirmed but in an interview with TV Insider, executive producer Phoef Sutton makes it clear that he would like to tell more stories within this world. Sutton also dives further into the decision for Abby to choose Evan in the premiere:

We had always intended her to choose Evan. He’s an exciting character and a really interesting match for her and a totally different match for her than Trace. Jay [Greyston Holt] is sweet, always there, and all that, but there wasn’t really a lot of passion there.

For now, we imagine that the focus for the writers and producers is delivering this final season, and hopefully paying things off in a big way with Abby, Evan, and a lot of the other core characters. After all, there are going to be opportunities aplenty to discuss a spin-off after the fact, and at that point, it really comes down to whether or not the network is interesting. They have shown loyalty to at least some of their properties / franchises over the years, so we at least think that there is some sort of chance. (If you want more of this universe, the best thing you can do is keep watching the show and telling your friends to do the same!)

