Chesapeake Shores season 6 episode 2 spoilers: Abby’s next date

Following the events of the premiere, are you curious to learn a little bit more about Chesapeake Shores season 6 episode 2? We certainly are, as we’ve got a good feeling this final season is only going to get more exciting from here on out.

Because there are so few episodes to go now until we’re at the very end, we tend to think that the writers are really going to hit some of the show’s central themes home! There will be a lot of romance, drama, and escapism packed in to every episode. You can picture yourself in this place, or just get invested in all of the different characters. While we know that Abby’s personal life does tend to get top billing the vast majority of the time, there is a lot of other stuff going on here — this world has a tendency to be pretty layered!

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

If you want to get a few more details now on what lies ahead, we suggest you check out the full Chesapeake Shores season 6 episode 2 synopsis below:

Abby plans a second date with Evan; Deidre and Alexandra Peck visit the B&B to avoid negative media attention; with Connor recovering, Megan decides whether to work in L.A. or stay to help.

Does all of this mean that Abby and Evan are endgame? We don’t think you can read TOO much into anything that is happening in an episode 2. There’s a lot that is still to come, and a lot of questions that need to be answered. That’s just going to be a part of the fun here! It’s of course sad to know that the show is ending, but we’ve got a good feeling that everyone will swing for the fences to make this as memorable of a conclusion as you’re ever going to get.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chesapeake Shores right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Chesapeake Shores season 6 episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







