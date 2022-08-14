Chesapeake Shores season 6 premiere: Who did Abby choose?

Entering the Chesapeake Shores season 6 premiere on Hallmark Channel today, we knew there was one big question: Who would Abby choose to be with? She had multiple options, and the drama really made a meal of that phone call over the course of the hiatus.

With that being said, they’ve also made it clear in multiple interviews that this is not a mystery that would linger for some period of time. We were going to get answers and beyond that, we’d be getting them pretty early. This isn’t a love triangle that is going to be strung along, and that is for the betterment of the show. (Granted, they still spent a lot of time at the start of the premiere keeping us guessing.)

Of course, we recognize fully that there is a lot of other stuff happening on the show beyond Abby’s love life, but it has been a huge component for a long time. When Jesse Metcalf left the show, it did in effect blow the whole world wide open. The series took its time before throwing Meghan Ory’s character back into this position and now, this is precisely where we are.

Who did Abby call? It was Evan! Does this mean that the two are on their way to a happily ever after? We can’t guarantee anything at the moment.

The funny thing about this Evan reveal is that this is one of the worst-kept secrets out there. With the way that the show has been promoted for season 6, it felt pretty clear that she would choose Robert Buckley’s character. We should also say that it feels like this is the more popular option among a lot of fans out there. There’s going to be a lot of potential for these two moving forward — even hearing them discuss potential dates is pretty fun!

Related – Get some more news when it comes to Chesapeake Shores and what lies ahead right now

What did you think about the events of the Chesapeake Shores season 6 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







