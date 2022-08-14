The Mandalorian season 3 premiere date & season 4 assumptions

At the time of this writing, we already know at least one good thing when it comes to The Mandalorian season 3: It will be premiering in February. There may not be a specific date as of yet, but our sentiment is that this will change at some point in the fall.

What we want to address now not only relates to season 3, but also season 4 after the fact: Is there going to be a fairly short hiatus between the two seasons? There is some interesting evidence of that at the moment.

Have you watched our finale review yet for another Disney+ series in Obi-Wan Kenobi? If not, we suggest that you go ahead and do that below! Once you do, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for other updates across the Star Wars universe.

If you missed some of the recent reporting on this subject, it looks as though work is already being set up for season 4, which could film throughout the fall. While there technically hasn’t been an official renewal, it doesn’t matter all that much. This is one of the most-popular shows over at Disney+, so it makes all the sense in the world they would bring it back for more.

What is curious about the timing of this news is the possibility it raises that season 3 and season 4 could actually premiere fairly close to each other. If work is being done on season 4 this year, does that mean it could also premiere in 2023? In theory sure, but we wouldn’t count on that personally. We see this more as the producers getting a jump o production to accommodate schedules, and then allowing the streaming service to drop it when they want. We could envision an early 2024 launch, but we’d be shocked if it streams too much earlier than that.

Related – Check out some other news when it comes to The Mandalorian right now!

What do you most want to see when it comes to a The Mandalorian season 3 premiere date?

How much later do you think season 4 will be after the fact? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for more updates that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: Disney+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







