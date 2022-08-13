The Mandalorian season 3: Is season 4 filming this year?

We know that The Mandalorian season 3 is coming to Disney+ come February of next year — is season 4 going to be far along at that point?

Based on some of the new info we have, we’re not all that sure that it is a crazy concept. In the most recent issue of Production Weekly (a reliable source for industry-related filming info), cameras could start rolling on a season 4 as early as September 2022. While things could obviously change, this is evidence that Disney is moving ahead with the latest chapter of the Star Wars series sooner rather than later.

So why shouldn’t this be a surprise to a number of people out there? Well, for starters, we have to consider the fact that there were quotes months ago suggesting that the story for season 4 was already being worked on. This is not something that has come about at the last minute; there has been a plan in the works for a really long time. It would make sense for Disney to get season 4 in the bank so that they can reduce the time between season 3 and season 4; it’d also allow the cast to move on to some other projects after the fact.

As for how many seasons The Mandalorian could last for at Disney+, there is a certain bit of mystery around that. While we certainly don’t think the show will go on forever, we do tend to think that it could play out for a little while longer and help the streaming service boost the audience of its other Star Wars properties, as well.

