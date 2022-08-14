P-Valley season 2 finale: Was Diamond kidnapped? Big cliffhanger!

Entering the P-Valley season 2 finale on Starz, we had a good feeling that something crazy was going to happen. We just didn’t expect that.

At the end of the episode tonight, we saw the character of Diamond be put in a really awful position … and in the back of a trunk. After everything the guy has gone through already, and right when he was going to find a way to potentially help Keyshawn, this happens? This really was a shocking way to end the season, and it came after all of those big moments for Uncle Clifford!

Now, we 100% do think that Diamond is going to have a big role to play in a potential season 3 after all of this. Obviously, Big Bone had a LOT more going on here than what was first apparent, and this twist does make things all the more chaotic moving forward. First, Diamond has to get out of this situation — then, he’s gotta find a way to get revenge. Then, maybe he can help Keyshawn with the terrible position that she’s currently in.

If there is one thing that we should say about this P-Valley finale, it’s clear that the writers were more or less daring Starz to give them a renewing. There is NO way anyone is going to be happy with the way things ended this weekend. Creatively, it was strong … but it’s sure not the happiest of endings for a lot of the characters we like. It’s weird, though, but in spite of all the struggle we tend to get on this show, we still think there’s a chance that some of these characters will find happiness eventually.

Here’s the key word in that: Eventually. This show is meant to be a reflection of life, and we all know how hard life can be.

