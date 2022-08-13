P-Valley season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Starz?

Following the big finale today on Starz, can you expect a P-Valley season 3 renewal to happen? Or, is this officially the end of The Pynk?

It goes without saying at this point, but we 100% want to see this show back. After all, it is hard not to! We’re talking about a series with a dedicated audience, and one with a unique style and tone from everything else that is out there. It can be funny one moment and utterly heartbreaking at others.

Yet, for some reason Starz has really balked on making an early renewal announcement here, even if so many people would love it. They may be waiting to get more viewing figures for both the finale and the season at large, especially when you think about all of the streams it’s going to get after the fact. The onus may be on viewers to spread the love here via word-of-mouth and get more and more people talking about bringing it back. We know that Starz is happy with the show creatively, so at this point, it may just be a matter of making sure the viewership is there. We do remain hopeful that more is coming, largely because it has critical acclaim backing it up and also that aforementioned fandom.

Provided that a season 3 renewal comes over the next month or two, we do think there’s at least a chance of it premiering in 2023 — but we tend to think it’d be later in the year than early on. It takes time to produce a show of this quality and we’re a-okay with the folks at the network taking however long they need to in order to make it awesome. Why wouldn’t we want something like that, all things considered?

Hopefully, Starz just makes a renewal over the next week or two and keeps us from spending the rest of the summer stressed!

