Only Murders in the Building season 2: Who could return next?

There are only two episodes left in Only Murders in the Building season 2 and it’s true that the thought of this makes us enormously sad.

With that being said, there is still SO much to examine here! For the sake of this article, let’s dive in particular into the subject of familiar faces we haven’t seen in a while. For better and for worse, this season has been really complicated with a lot of people somewhat involved in the mystery.

Leonora – We haven’t seen her since the start of the season, and it still feels like she’s holding onto more information than we know. Is there a connection between the painting of Charles’ dad and the murder? Is she really the artist Rose Cooper? Also, we just want to see Shirley MacLaine again.

Alice – It does make some sense that she will try to show up again if she really cares for Mabel. However, it’s going to be pretty darn hard for her to explain away having a giant Bloody Mabel art exhibit. Was her fascinating for her more about the subject of a piece, or who she is as a person?

Amy Schumer – What was the point of her being on the show? It feels totally detached from everything else we have seen so far this season.

Teddy – Once Oliver learns the truth about Will’s paternity, we tend to think he could pay Nathan Lane’s character a visit — at least if the Deli King is the real father. Otherwise, he’ll have to do a lot of digging into his own roots.

Nina’s husband Jared – Maybe we never see him again, but it’s weird that he seems to be in on the plans to change the Arconia and yet, he’s almost always gone whenever Nina shows up.

Personally, we’re banking on seeing at least two or three of these people again, with Teddy and Alice feeling like the most likely given that they’ve each made multiple appearances already.

Who do you think we will see on Only Murders in the Building season 2 before it concludes out of the group above?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do that, come back for other insight. (Photo: Hulu.)

