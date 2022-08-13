The Bachelorette episode 6 spoilers: Hometown date concerns?

The Bachelorette episode 6 is slated to arrive on ABC this Monday, and there are some reasons to be excited! As much as we say that, though, there are also reasons to be incredibly concerned for Gabby and Rachel both.

For those who aren’t aware, the next Amsterdam-set episode is the last one before hometown dates, and this is a huge step in just about ANY relationship. The last thing one of the leads want to do is make a guy feel like they’ve wasted their time and got overly invested. Meanwhile, a guy may not want to get family involved unless they are 100% sure.

One of the most interesting moments of the video below is a conversation where a guy almost suggests he was told by family not to bring someone home. Is this really the case? If so, it’s kinda bonkers that they went on the show anyway knowing full well that hometown dates are a big part of it. However, there’s a good chance that the video is intentionally misleading. Let’s face it: It wouldn’t be the first time that we’ve seen it within this franchise!

What we think could be happening is that a guy’s family told him not to bring someone home unless he was 100% sure, and that latter part was cropped out of the promo. When you then hear it on the show, it makes the reveal all the more romantic as the guy decides they are 100% in.

We’re not sure this is the part of the episode you really should be worried about; instead, it’s the part where Jesse Palmer comes in claiming that there is “a situation.” Anytime that Jesse comes in with an announcement that was not previously planned, we tend to think there is a significant cause for concern.

Love is blooming 🌷 but hometowns are looming… 👀 Don't miss #TheBachelorette Monday at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/aGFZqqHnPw — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) August 11, 2022

