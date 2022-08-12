The Bachelorette episode 6 spoilers: Gabby, Rachel in Amsterdam

The Bachelorette episode 6 is slated to air on ABC this Monday, and we’ve finally got a few more details on what’s next! We knew already that the Cruise of Love (which is what we should all really call it at this point) is going to be heading to The Netherlands in this episode and while there, you’ll see a lot of romantic / crazy stuff happen.

We’ve spotlighted already one rather cheesy date, and the full episode 6 synopsis below gives you a larger sense of what will be coming as a whole:

“1906” – Gabby and Rachel’s journeys to find love continue in the charming canals and tulip fields of Amsterdam. With hometowns right around the corner, the Bachelorettes select two lucky guys for their most important one-on-one dates yet. As they figure out which relationships should be taken to the next level, Gabby encourages her men to step out of their comfort zones in the Red Light District, while Rachel challenges her men to demonstrate the strength of their love in a cheesy weightlifting competition. Later, before heading off the ship to meet with families, Gabby and Rachel are tasked with making tough decisions at the rose ceremony with many uncertainties still in the air. “The Bachelorette” airs MONDAY, AUG. 15 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (TV-14, DL) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

By the end of this episode, it’s our feeling that we’re going to see some of the tougher decisions made of the whole season. Hometown dates are coming! Also, it seems like they are coming really fast. We don’t know as many of the guys as we’d want all things considered, and that may be due to the simple fact that there are so many of them and the format does eat up a good bit of time. Also, we wonder how the show is even going to handle as many as eight hometowns when the dust settles.

