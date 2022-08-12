Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2: Raq, Kanan’s trust issues

With the Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 premiere arriving on Starz, there’s definitely a lot to hype up and prepare for!

To be specific here, though, we gotta talk about things from the vantage point of trust. It’s a key component in everything that Raquel Thomas does, but she’s also lost a great deal of it. Things are not great between her and her son Kanan, and they could be even worse if he were to ever figure out all of her secrets. She’s going to have to do her best moving forward to manipulate him, which is tough because she also does love him. He’s just a part of the game now; there is no escaping it once you are this far in, and she could have multiple priorities running through her head at any one time.

Speaking in a new interview with PopSugar, Patina Miller makes it clear that in season 2, Raq is going to “fight to tooth and nail to make sure her son is aligned with her … If she’s got to plot him with being a soldier in the business and do sort of all the things that she does, you’re going to watch her go through these different methods of getting her son back.”

Whether or not she does it fully remains to be seen, but we tend to think that in general, this show is 100% more compelling when all of these different threads are intertwined. This is why we’re so eager to see the writers play around here and deliver some genuine surprises at the very end here.

