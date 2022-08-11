Power Book III: Raising Kanan renewed early for season 3!

Just in case you wanted to be assured of the long-term future of Power Book III: Raising Kanan, we absolutely have some great news to share today.

This afternoon, Starz officially confirmed that the prequel starring MeKai Curtis and Patina Miller is coming back — and they’ve done this before this weekend’s season 2 premiere! This is a huge show of faith in the series and it is also not a huge surprise. We’d wager that creatively, Raising Kanan is the best show that the network has in the entire Power universe. It manages to breathe life into a character who was full of ambiguity on the original show, and we understand him so much more than we ever did before.

In a statement, here is what Kathryn Busby, President, Original Programming of Starz, had to say:

“Our passionate and loyal fans have been eagerly awaiting the season two return of ‘Raising Kanan’ to see the continued transformation of a young and naïve teenage Kanan Stark into the ruthless, no-nonsense character they know and love … And we’re thrilled to be doubling down on a third season with this incredible cast led by Patina and MeKai.”

Sascha Penn will once again return as showrunner for season 3, which is important given that his voice and passion for this story are a big reason for its success so far. We just hope that it can continue going strong and introduce new wrinkles to the origins of Power that we never knew about previously. We do wonder if eventually we’re going to meet a young Ghost and Tommy, but we don’t think the series is in any hurry to get to that.

