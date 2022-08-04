Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 premiere spoilers: A return

There is so much to look forward to when it comes to Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 and the upcoming premiere. Where do we start?

First things first, let’s get into the title of “The More Things Change.” As a lot of you out there probably know already, this is a part of a longer expression that concludes with “the more they stay the same.” That makes a good bit of sense when you think about what happened at the end of season 1. Detective Howard is not dead, Kanan is coming back to Queens, and Raq is still going to try to fix up her broken family. There are a lot of things in season 2 that are similar to season 1, but there is this added layer of depth behind the scenes.

Want to get a few more specifics as to the story as a whole? Then we suggest that you check out the full premiere synopsis below:

Kanan returns to Queens where Raq is trying to mend the many fractures in the Thomas family. As Raq expands her empire, Kanan doubts his future in the drug game. Meanwhile, Detective Howard is released from the hospital.

For Kanan, we do wonder if he’s going to be reeling so much from everything that happened in season 1 that he wants to get out of this game altogether. Could you really blame him if that was the case? He thought he wanted to be more involved in Raq’s empire, but where did that get him? Of course, there is also a possibility that he’s just too far gone at this point…

