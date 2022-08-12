Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 11: Scott Speedman returns!

Animal KingdomAs you get yourselves set for this weekend’s Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 11, here is something to celebrate. After being gone from the show for years, Scott Speedman will be returning as Baz in this upcoming episode.

Of course, there is a pretty understandable reason why Baz has been MIA from this world: He’s dead. His exit was one of the most shocking moments of the series so far, and his return now obviously comes with a fair share of questions.

Take, for example, this big one in our mind — how in the world is this character back? There are only a couple of options as to why he would be sitting in a car with Pope — either this is a flashback, or Shawn Hatosy’s character is having sort of dream sequence while in prison.

Either way, this return from Speedman should be a nice bit of nostalgia for a lot of people. He and Ellen Barkin were two of the bigger names on Animal Kingdom at the time it first premiered and ironically, neither of them are a part of this world anymore. Baz was obviously a complicated character, but that’s what made him so fascinating to watch. We know that Scott has since gone on to do a number of other things — he was a big part of the last season of YOU on Netflix, and he was also a series regular over on Grey’s Anatomy season 18. His future on that show remains unclear, especially with Ellen Pompeo reducing her number of total appearances.

Are you excited to see Scott Speedman moving into Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 11?

Share some early thoughts and hopes below! Once you do this, come back for more information we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: TNT.)

