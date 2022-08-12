Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 11: Scott Speedman returns!

As you get yourselves set for this weekend’s Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 11, here is something to celebrate. After being gone from the show for years, Scott Speedman will be returning as Baz in this upcoming episode.

Of course, there is a pretty understandable reason why Baz has been MIA from this world: He’s dead. His exit was one of the most shocking moments of the series so far, and his return now obviously comes with a fair share of questions.

Be sure to watch our Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 10 review now! Below, we get into why the prison-break may be one of the better options. After you check it out, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for even more discussions the rest of the series.

Take, for example, this big one in our mind — how in the world is this character back? There are only a couple of options as to why he would be sitting in a car with Pope — either this is a flashback, or Shawn Hatosy’s character is having sort of dream sequence while in prison.

Either way, this return from Speedman should be a nice bit of nostalgia for a lot of people. He and Ellen Barkin were two of the bigger names on Animal Kingdom at the time it first premiered and ironically, neither of them are a part of this world anymore. Baz was obviously a complicated character, but that’s what made him so fascinating to watch. We know that Scott has since gone on to do a number of other things — he was a big part of the last season of YOU on Netflix, and he was also a series regular over on Grey’s Anatomy season 18. His future on that show remains unclear, especially with Ellen Pompeo reducing her number of total appearances.

