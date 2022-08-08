Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 11 promo: Denis Leary returns!

Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 11 is going to be coming on TNT next week and just from the promo alone, we’re stoked.

After all, how can you not be over the presence of one Denis Leary? He was at one point a significant part of the show as Billy and now, he’s coming back for “Hit and Run,” and there seems to be a pretty significant role for him to play.

Check out our latest review now for Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 10! Below, we get into why the prison-break may be one of the better options. After you check it out, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for even more discussions the rest of the series.

As the video below reveals, Deran needs his father’s help for a job, and we tend to imagine that it has a thing or two to do with trying to get Pope out of prison. If the Cody Boys are going to try and execute some sort of prison-break scenario, it is clear that they need every bit of help that they possibly can. This could be what makes the next couple of episodes fun — we could see a situation here where a lot of familiar faces from the past come back! If Smurf was alive, the boys would probably have more contacts that they could loop in — but they’d also have to deal with Smurf. That’s a real double-edged sword when you look at it in such a way.

As for whether or not the “job,” whether it be a prison break or not, is completed in this episode, we doubt it. This is just not the sort of show that moves things forward quickly. It also feels like a prison break would be the ultimate endgame for this series given that if it happens, the Codys have to leave Oceanside. There is no way that they could stay in town with that much heat on them. Craig already has a possible escape plan, and his brothers / J may need to figure that out now.

Related – Be sure to get some more Animal Kingdom news including other thoughts on the next episode

What do you think is going to be coming up on Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 11?

Let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other details. (Photo: TNT.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







