SEAL Team season 6 premiere date: Why no official word yet?

We know that SEAL Team season 6 is coming to Paramount+ — as a matter of fact, it could be coming in the reasonably near future! There is a lot to prepare for here, and at this point the question we’re wondering is pretty simple: Why hasn’t the streaming service officially announced anything yet?

If you missed some of the recent news per AJ Buckley, it appears as though the show could be coming back on September 12. It also does seem like an official announcement could be coming shortly. If we were Paramount, we would’ve just revealed it already to follow-up on what Buckley said. You already had some people excited; why not piggyback off of that?

If there is one feasible explanation we can offer right now, it is that the series is looking to debut the premiere date alongside a teaser or a trailer, and that may not be fully put together as of yet. Promoting it in this way could just be a way to give SEAL Team another dose of fireworks, and we’re hoping for some good stuff from the get-go.

For those who watched the show closely, then you know already that season 5 concluded with an enormous cliffhanger where the lives of most of Bravo Team was in jeopardy. Thanks in part to their social-media posts, we tend to think at least a few important characters survived … but we won’t get too much into speculation here, given that a lot of people like to understandably be surprised. The most important thing story-wise is that the new season continues to touch on the physical and emotional toll of this job. Every single person on Bravo Team has undergone a great deal of trauma already, and Jason will most likely still be recovering from what he went through last season.

The only other thing we can say is that the cast seems very-much excited about what they’ve done this season; see the post from David Boreanaz below as proof!

