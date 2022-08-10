SEAL Team season 6 premiere date: Revealed by series star?

Do we now know the SEAL Team season 6 premiere date at Paramount+? Signs point to that being the case.

In a new post on his Instagram Stories, actor AJ Buckley (Sonny) made it clear that the military drama is going to be premiering on Monday, September 12. That’s a somewhat-atypical date for Paramount, who usually premieres their shows on Thursdays or Sundays. However, this may be an intentional move to help SEAL Team stand out. It avoids most NFL football competition, and it is also a week before the formal start of the fall TV season.

We should note that Paramount+ has yet to confirm the date, and the biggest question we’re wondering now is this: If SEAL Team is 100% coming out on September 12, why aren’t they promoting it yet? Recently, we were skeptical the show was airing in September at all since most streamers announce premiere dates a couple of months in advance. This isn’t a lot of time to promote new episodes, even if they have a full-on campaign.

Buckley did also note that the cast is currently filming their season 6 finale. Remember that the show is now only ten episodes due to it being off of CBS, and that is pretty standard across the board for Paramount+ shows. There is no word on this being the final season, and we know there’s at least been talk of a movie after the fact. Since the move SEAL Team has apparently been one of the more-popular programs at the service, and we hope that’s enough to justify it being around for a good while. One of the good things about it having a shorter order is that it will give the cast time to work on other things, allowing them to fully explore what else is out there for them.

What do you think about SEAL Team season 6 seemingly premiering in just over a month?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: Paramount+.)

