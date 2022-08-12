American Horror Story season 11 premiere date: Inching closer?

This week has been a pretty eventful one in the world of American Horror Story season 11 — or at the very least, the most eventful one in a good while.

Why is this? We had a chance to learn about some cast members taking part in the show? While the full list has yet to be revealed, reports are that Zachary Quinto and Patti LuPone could both be taking part after several years away from the franchise. We’re excited about that without even really getting into anything else.

So what does this casting information mean in regards to a premiere date? Are we closer to one coming out? In theory, we’d love to say that … but this doesn’t mean that we really if. Are FX had announced this info themselves, we’d perhaps be a little more eager to jump on the idea a start date or full cast announcement is imminent. Because they didn’t, we may be left waiting for a good while still.

Since FX does typically promote this show extensively at the last minute, they could conceivably wait another couple of weeks to announce anything — even if the show premieres in late September! As of right now, we tend to think that this or early October are the best options, given that will at least let the Ryan Murphy production get a little bit of momentum going before the Halloween holiday arrives.

