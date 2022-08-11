American Horror Story season 11: Zachary Quinto returning!

If you wanted something to be excited about in advance on American Horror Story season 11, we’ve now got it!

While nothing has been 100% confirmed by FX at the time of this writing, a new report from Deadline reveals that former franchise star Zachary Quinto will be a major part of the upcoming, still-untitled chapter of the franchise. Given that he hasn’t been on board since 2013, that is a pretty big deal.

Be sure to watch our new American Horror Stories review now! If you look below, you can see what we thought about the most recent episode. Once you do, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — we will have more coverage on the future of the franchise.

Meanwhile, there are some other familiar faces officially on board here as well, including Billie Lourd, Isaac Powell, and Patti LuPone, also making her first appearance in a long time. There’s a good chance there will be more franchise mainstays beyond this, but these are the names out there right now.

Beyond this group, there are also a few other faces here, as well. Think along the lines of Sandra Bernhard, who has appeared on another Ryan Murphy-produced show in Pose. Meanwhile, there are two other Murphy veterans in Joe Mantello (Hollywood, The Normal Heart) and Charlie Carver (Ratched). Murphy does have a tendency to reuse actors across multiple projects, so none of this should be a shock.

We know that season 11 is filming in New York City, so perhaps that’s a sign we’re going to get something very different in look and style? We hope so! There is no premiere date as of yet for the next chapter, but it feels fair to say that you can expect it by at least the middle of October. Why wouldn’t FX want this by Halloween? To get more on that, all you have to do is visit the link here.

What do you think about the additions for American Horror Story season 11?

Share right now in the comments! After you do just that, come back — this is the best way to make sure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







