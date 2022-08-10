American Horror Story season 11 premiere date: The plan at FX

We have to be getting news on an American Horror Story season 11 premiere date at some point in the near future, right? We certainly hope so, and for many reasons.

First and foremost, you gotta consider that we are inching very close to the start of the fall season. It’s something that we obviously want to see and soon. They also need to get it out to take advantage of the lead-up to Halloween … but also not to soon. We tend to think that FX will have a plan, and a lot of it will be revealed in due time.

The primary plan right now for the show is rather simple: Continue to promote the spin-off American Horror Stories until that show comes to a close. We’re going to have new episodes through at least early September, and we don’t think there is going to be all that much of FX to rush anything along. We think that by that time the spin-off ends, a premiere date will be revealed for the flagship — and most likely, it is going to be late September or early October.

Whenever the date IS announced, the next thing FX will do is get pretty darn aggressive with their promotional plan. They’ve done this before with the Ryan Murphy series and we tend to think that they are going to do this again.

