Dancing with the Stars 31 will air on Disney+ without commercials

We may not know the Dancing with the Stars 31 cast as of yet, but some other information has come out that is absolutely interesting.

According to a report from TVLine, the ballroom competition is going to be arriving on Disney+ without commercial breaks. This marks a big change from what we saw the past thirty seasons on ABC, and it suggests that there will need to be some changes to the style and format of the show.

Yet, when you consider the show’s international versions, this should easily be workable. The original Strictly Come Dancing in the UK airs on BBC One without traditional commercials breaks, and they could use segments or judging commentary to rearrange the stage for the next dancers after every performance.

One of the benefits that comes with being on Disney+ is that there may not necessarily be some set run time. While we’re sure the streaming service wants to keep it under two hours every week, it doesn’t matter as much of one episode is a minute or two longer than the others. What else is the service going to broadcast next? This entire season will be a big experiment, given that Disney+ has never done live reality programming like this. In general, it’s not something that many streamers have done at all. There is potential, but we do still have our concerns — remember that Tyra Banks was extremely popularizing as host the past two seasons, and even when paired for Alfonso Ribeiro this time around, we don’t get the sense that a whole lot of people are thrilled to have her around.

