Dancing with the Stars season 31 cast reveal: Is it coming soon?

Now that we know when Dancing with the Stars season 31 is coming to Disney+, is it fair to expect a cast reveal soon? It feels like that is the next phase of the process, and also something a lot of people inevitably look forward to! There is, after all, nothing quite like getting your hopes massively up only to realize you don’t know a good half of the people who are taking part in a given season.

We do at least know that the reveal is likely coming over the next month or so, but probably closer to the end than the beginning. We think the start of September is a good timeframe to expect it, given that DWTS is streaming on September 19. Remember that it will be live coast-to-coast, and you will see Tyra Banks joined by Alfonso Ribeiro this time around as a co-host.

When it comes to the cast, the #1 thing we wonder is whether or not the budget is the same as what we’ve seen in the past. Will Disney be able to attract big names to the streaming service? It’s understandable that the average viewer wouldn’t know every person involved in a single season, especially since the entertainment/sports world at this point is so massive and there are so many options out there. Still, we do think it’s important that the majority of them are household names. If the pros are more famous than all of their partners, that can be a problem.

We’re sure that Disney will look towards people who can bring in a young audience, and there could be some crossover talent with people who are already on Disney+. We just hope that they steer clear of politicians or anyone else innately controversial; that has been a problem with the series for a while. People look to this show for silliness, and not to see a new side of someone who is infamous more so than famous.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Dancing with the Stars right now

Who do you want to see as a part of the Dancing with the Stars season 31 cast?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates that you do not want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







