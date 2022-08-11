Power Book II: Ghost season 3: Starz debunks big fan theory

As we prepare for Power Book II: Ghost season 3, of course there are all sorts of big things to wonder about here. Take, for starters, what lies ahead for Tariq … and then also the theories about Ghost.

If you love this show, odds are you’ve either heard the theories a dozen or so times or even said some yourself: Is Ghost somehow still alive? It is admittedly a fun thing to think about, and we don’t fault anyone for wanting to believe it. This is a guy who was able to do cause so much chaos on the original Power that faking his own death is something that he is theoretically capable of doing.

With all of this said, we’re getting yet another reminder that Ghost is, in fact, 100% dead. Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming at Starz, confirmed again that “Ghost died” (per Deadline) while discussing the future of the franchise. The reason this feels pretty obvious at this point is because, for starters, we don’t believe Omari Hardwick’s character would hide underground for this long. If he was really alive, Ghost was so cocky before he died that he would have announced it somewhere.

Also, it just feels like Hardwick isn’t planning to return to the franchise. He wasn’t even present in voiceover form with Ghost’s letter back during season 2 of Ghost. He had an incredible run, but it wouldn’t be surprising in the least if he wanted to move on to other things.

Of course, the legacy of James St. Patrick does continue with Power Book II: Ghost, which is already done production on season 3. To get more news on that, be sure to visit the link here.

