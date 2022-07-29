Power Book II: Ghost season 3 filming wraps! Premiere date talk

For everyone out there extremely psyched to see Power Book II: Ghost season 3, consider this story your source of great news!

In a new Instagram Story shared by cast member Gianni Paolo (see below), filming wrapped overnight on the latest batch of episodes. This is the culmination of months’ worth of super-hard work, including long hours, late nights, and really intense scenes.

Now that production is done, this does bring us to the next order of business: Wondering when new episodes are actually going to launch! Given that Starz has Power Book III: Raising Kanan for at least the next few months, they won’t rush anything along here. We tend to think that a Ghost start date will at least be revealed while the Kanan prequel show is on the air, and it’s probably going to be in November like it was with season 2 — why change a good thing? If this is the case, we wouldn’t be shocked if the network airs the season in halves; that would give them a good chance to have everything edited and put together in plenty of time, and it should alleviate any fears that are out there when it comes to that.

In the end, we just hope that the story is as intense and incredible as we got the first time around! Just remember here that season 2 ended with the death of multiple characters including Zeke, and we don’t think that Tariq’s life is about to get any less complicated.

