Is The Orville new this week on Hulu? Early season 4 talk

Is The Orville new this week on Hulu? Is there something more to look forward to from Seth MacFarlane and the rest of the cast?

It goes without saying at this point, but we would love as much New Horizons as humanly possible. This show has been nothing short of astounding, and every single season the writers, producers, and cast have upped their game.

Unfortunately, that is what makes the following news so incredibly hard to type out: There is no new episode of The Orville tonight. We’d love it if there was, but there is also no guarantee there will ever be any more in general. Hulu has yet to announce anything, but we’re mildly optimistic only because they clearly want to give us more. It is one of the reasons why the show is now on Disney+ in the United States in addition to the aforementioned streaming service; this is a way to find more viewers and with that, hopefully allow us to have another season.

While it feels like a no-brainer for Hulu to bring back the show, the truth is more complicated. The Orville is incredibly expensive to make thanks to all the special effects. It also takes a long time to film and put through post-production. The process of making this world a reality requires a ton of manpower and resources, and the viewership 100% has to justify it. The entire cast and crew want to come back, but they also recognize that it’s a business decision. Hulu may love the show and the fan base may be extremely loyal, but there are thresholds that need to be met in order for it to return.

If you love The Orville, tell all of your friends to watch it! Annoy them however you see fit! This may be the only way to get it back on the air.

Do you want to see The Orville season 4 happen over at Hulu?

