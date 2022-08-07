The Orville season 4 hopes: Seth MacFarlane on Hulu, Disney+

At the moment, it still remains unclear if The Orville season 4 is going to happen or not. However, we do at least think there’s a legitimate effort. We don’t just mean this when it comes to Seth MacFarlane and the cast pushing people to watch; we’re also talking here about Hulu, studio 20th Television, and also Disney+ and/or parent company Disney. Nobody wants to see the show canceled, and we do legitimately believe that. Remember, Disney did pay for a marketing campaign including interactive billboards, and the cast had a panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

However, none of this does guarantee another season. We’ve gone over this many times but television is a business and The Orville is an expensive show to make. Yet, the Disney+ move is designed solely to get more viewers to justify another season, so hopefully, new people do check it out when it debuts there on August 10.

In an interview with Screen Rant, MacFarlane notes the support that he and the cast/crew have received internally, and the hope this could provide for their future:

… I have sensed a real groundswell of support from within the the Hulu branch and the Disney branch. Of course, it’s a business, so the show has to be something that justifies its own existence and, at the end of the day, that’s really going to be what determines a season 4. But the folks at Hulu and Disney have sure as hell given us the best possible chance of that happening, so it’s really all up to the audience now. I am excited for the Disney + launch, because that’s an entirely new audience that that I think is maybe dimly aware of the show, but maybe doesn’t really know exactly what it is…

Will the Disney+ move work?

There is a legitimate chance of it, at least so long as the service really features it well on their interface. While The Orville is very different tonally from Star Wars at times, we at least know the service has an audience who loves outer space-related programming. It’s also coming out at a time where Disney viewers will be waiting for Andor and She-Hulk, so they could have something to enjoy before diving into that stuff. It fills a void and that could be useful.

Related – What are the odds of another season?

Do you think that The Orville will get a season 4 renewal?

Be sure to share in the comments! Also, come back around for even more updates. (Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







