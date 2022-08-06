The Orville season 4: Seth MacFarlane on renewal odds, Disney+

The Orville season 4 is far from a sure thing at the moment, but it goes without saying that we want it! We know the same goes for a lot of you, as well.

Unfortunately, there are still some issues that stand in the way, including the show’s budget and getting the necessary viewers to make sure it is worthwhile for Hulu, 20th Television, and parent company Disney now the road. It is at least something that everyone wants to make happen, and that includes executive producer and star Seth MacFarlane.

Speaking to TVLine, the man behind Ed Mercer makes it 100% clear that if another season is ordered, he will find a way to do it despite everything else that he has going on, including a Ted series over at Peacock. He also still does multiple voices of Family Guy, though he’s not as much involved in the day-to-day operations as he was in the early years. Seth puts the show’s odds of continuing at about “50-50,” and notes that the first three seasons arriving on Disney+ next week could be the most important thing for the future:

“My hope is that when the show drops on Disney+, the people who haven’t yet discovered [The Orville] will suddenly give it a chance. That’s a potential game changer for us.

“I think that creatively and audience-wise, when people sit down and give the show a chance, it upends their expectations … The biggest burden with the show is preconceptions. People think it’s one thing — there are people out there who think it’s a sitcom — and when they sit down to watch it they realize its something completely different. Once you get people’s eyeballs on it, the show does the work, its speaks for itself, and people tend to be hooked.”

Seth has even noted in the past that one of the issues with expectations comes down to his own TV history, and that’s the unfortunate reality of what we do as viewers sometimes — we put things and people into boxes. He may be a guy responsible for one of the biggest animated comedies since The Simpsons, but he is also capable of delivering great stuff in other genres. The third season of The Orville is nothing short of extraordinary, and that may make the renewal struggle all the more challenging for Hulu. You can’t rid of a product this good, right? We just hope a lot of new people give it a chance.

