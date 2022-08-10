Westworld season 4 episode 8 (finale) run time, details

In a handful of days Westworld season 4 episode 8 is going to arrive on HBO, and we gotta assume it will be insane. This is the big finale, and there is still a chance that it’s the end of the series, as well. (Obviously, we hope not, but anything can happen.)

Going into “Que Será, Será,” it feels like we’re on the verge of the entire world ending. Hale, Maeve, and Bernard are all seemingly dead, while this new, “evolved” version of William now has a chance to terrorize the world. Christina has lost some of the control that she once had, and it feels like this iteration of New York City we’ve been seeing for the entirety of this season could crumble into ash. This may be survival of the fittest, to use William’s term, but what if nobody survives? What becomes of everyone then? This is at least something to think about, even if this is far from the most pleasant idea in the world.

We do have some more insight now courtesy of the Westworld season 4 episode 8 synopsis below, even if it doesn’t give all that much away:

This synopsis suggests that we could be seeing some of the aftermath of whatever William intends to do — or, at the very least, we’ll get a window into his plan. The hard thing to accept is that there’s not going to be a lot of time to execute anything here, as this installment is set to run only for 59 minutes according to HBO’s official guide. That could always change, but we haven’t really seen a ton of super-extended episodes this season. This show is probably expensive enough as it is without cramming a lot else in there.

