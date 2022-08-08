Westworld season 4 episode 8 (finale) promo, Christina theories

The Westworld season 4 finale is coming to HBO this weekend, and it goes without saying that things could be a bloodbath. This is an episode titled “Que Será, Será,” which translates to “whatever will be, will be.” It’s also a famous song!

This also, in some twisted way, seems to be the philosophy of William at this point. He’s broken the tower, everyone is now causing chaos in the city, and it is really all about who can survive. The body count for this episode could be astronomical.

Then, you get into the real mystery of Christina, who was told at the end of the episode that she is not real. If that’s the case, then where in the world is she? Nobody can see her, and yet, Maya could. Does that mean she isn’t, either? Where is she operating all of this? We wonder if the person we are seeing is in some way an avatar, and there is an operation going on where she is controlled elsewhere. We know that she’s lost control of the world around her now, and that does make her role in the future all the more ambiguous. (We’ve seen some theories out there that she may be in the sublime, but that almost semes too simple for what we’ve gone through all season.)

Within the finale, we imagine that the picture for Evan Rachel Wood’s character will start to become clearer — it has to. Given that there is no season 5 officially at the moment, that puts the burden on the producers to give us at least some closure … even if they leave some questions still for the future.

