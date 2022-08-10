The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 poster revealed ahead of premiere

As we get ourselves set for the premiere of The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 on Hulu on September 14, why not dive into the chilling key art?

The image above is the condensed version of the full poster, which you can see below. The tagline of “Some sins can’t be washed away” is chilling, and a clear reflection of the events of the season 4 finale. June killed Fred Waterford, and we don’t think she is out for forgiveness. The horrific acts of people in Gilead are beyond approach, and they cannot be forgotten nor forgiven so easily — especially when so many are still perpetrating their heinous treatment of women.

There is no denying that the image here is powerful and compelling, but we also have to say that it is very-much surprising to see a poster for this show that does not include Elisabeth Moss' face.

There is no denying that the image here is powerful and compelling, but we also have to say that it is very-much surprising to see a poster for this show that does not include Elisabeth Moss’ face. We’re talking here about an acclaimed actress who has received so many awards for playing June; yet, Hulu may recognize at this point that if you are watching The Handmaid’s Tale, then you know already who she is.

Of course, there is always going to be a lot of buzz around this show in general. It has been one of Hulu’s most successful programs over the years, and that is without talking about some of the real-life parallels that have a tendency to generate headlines. We’re entering a season that is about survival, but also about fighting back. June wants to do more than just live; she wants to fight so that others can have the same chance.

