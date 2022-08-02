The Handmaid’s Tale season 5: Elisabeth Moss lands new series

Following her time on The Handmaid’s Tale season 5, it looks like series star Elisabeth Moss has her next TV role lined up.

According to a report from Deadline, Moss will star and executive-produce The Veil, and upcoming limited series from FX Productions that will stream exclusively on Hulu — a home that must feel rather familiar to her at this point. The project comes from Steven Knight of Peaky Blinders fame.

Be sure to watch our The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 finale review now! This is a great way to refresh yourself before the new season premieres next month. Once you watch, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for all sorts of other insight.

For those of you wanting a few more details about the project, check out the official logline:

The thriller explores the surprising and fraught relationship between two women who play a deadly game of truth and lies on the road from Istanbul to Paris and London. One woman has a secret, the other a mission to reveal it before thousands of lives are lost.

Here is what Knight had to say in a statement:

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be telling this story, which is truly international and very contemporary … We have gathered together some of the most talented people in the business. Working with Denise Di Novi is always a pleasure and I’ve wanted to work with Elisabeth Moss for a long time. Of course, FX and I are old friends. I think this will be a landmark television event.”

Does this mean that Moss is doing with playing June Osborne?

Not in the slightest. Elisabeth has taken other series projects throughout the run of The Handmaid’s Tale and balanced them all. Because this is a limited series, there is a beginning, middle, and end here … though we should note that her regular gig has not been renewed for a season 6 as of yet and its long-term future is unclear.

Related – Check out the latest trailer for season 5

How much longer do you think The Handmaid’s Tale is going to run on Hulu?

Be sure to share in the comments! Once you do just that, come back around for other updates. (Photo: Hulu.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







