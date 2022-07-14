The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 trailer: June vs. Serena ratchets up

The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 is officially set to premiere on Hulu on September 14, and we now have a reminder of just how dark things will get.

Can you be surprised at all by the latest trailer? It’s hard to be, given the events of the season 4 finale. June Osbourne made the decision to kill Commander Waterford in her ultimate act of revenge, and she certainly was not alone when it comes to her efforts to do so. This was her way of taking some power back after the horrific treatment she suffered at the hands of Gilead, and we already know that she is far from alone in some of her efforts.

So where are things going to go from here? This trailer focuses as much on Serena as it does June, and a big part of this is tied to her own interest in getting revenge. We don’t think it has to do exclusively just with losing Fred, though — instead, it’s about her hatred for June. She’s amplifying her grief on the biggest possible stage, and it’s clear from watching this that she is trying to haunt Elisabeth’s Moss character. June is seeing her everywhere and there is a concern as to what she could try to do moving forward.

The first two episodes of the new season are going to air on the premiere date; following that, you can expect the show to shift more to a weekly format.

