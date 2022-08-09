The Orville on Disney+: What to know ahead of episodes’ launch

Tomorrow on Disney+, subscribers to that platform are going to have a chance to check out The Orville. This is without a doubt one of the best shows of the entire year, and one that needs a season 4 in ways that we cannot even subscribe.

Whether or not that happens is, of course, due to viewers, and this is what makes the Disney+ move so important! It’s a chance to recruit newcomers and hope enough of them come so that we can get a little bit more. Since we know there’s been some confusion about the move online, we thought it would be useful to answer some burning questions.

Isn’t The Orville already on Disney+? If you are asking this, odds are you do not live in America. The Seth MacFarlane show exists internationally on the platform, as Hulu does not have a full reach all over the globe. The news this week is largely for subscribers in the USA.

What is coming to the service? The first three seasons from start to finish. No episodes will be left behind!

Will the show still be on Hulu? Yes. This is just studio 20th Television allowing both of the services to air the show. Hulu and Disney+ share a parent company, as does the aforementioned studio. It all makes sense.

If I am currently watching the show on Hulu, should I switch over and watch on Disney+ instead? That doesn’t matter so much, as viewer metrics are viewer metrics. The Disney+ decision is to get people who aren’t seeing the show otherwise.

Will season 4, if renewed, be on Disney+? That remains to be seen, but our feeling is that it could land there eventually after it airs on Hulu — similar to what we saw this summer.

If you missed it, MacFarlane said recently that there is a 50-50 chance the show comes back. Nothing is confirmed at the moment, so we just have to cross our fingers and hope that it happens.

Are you planning to watch the first three seasons of The Orville on Disney+?

Are you planning to watch the first three seasons of The Orville on Disney+?

