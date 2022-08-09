FBI season 5 spoilers: How long will Shantel VanSanten stay?

In the event you did not hear the news, Missy Peregrym will continue to be absent from the first few episodes of FBI season 5 while she is off on maternity leave. She previously announced that she will return in September but until that time, the show must go on.

So how is it going to progress in the early part of season 5? Well, let’s just say that you are going to see Shantel VanSanten continue to play Special Agent Nina Chase. She’s going to have a role for at least the start of the new season, and confirmed as much to TVLine:

“The plan was always to do these 10 episodes [including the ones from last season] while [Missy] got to have her baby and recover, and then she’ll be back … I think the door is open [for a possible return later on], and I’m excited to see where that might lead.”

We certainly think that the show could have room for both actresses in some form, especially when you consider its ratings and its status as one of TV’s most-watched shows. The most important thing for FBI is that they continue to challenge its agents, whether it be personally or professionally.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

When Maggie returns, one of our big questions personally is how she is going to react to being back on the job following so much trauma. The character was written out last season in the aftermath of the sarin gas attack. She faces a long road to recovery, and we do imagine that the writers are going to address that again within the season 5 premiere. It makes sense given that the hiatus is so long and a lot of casual viewers may not have seen every episode at the end of season.

Do you want to see Shantel VanSanten stick around moving into FBI season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — this is the best way to make sure you do not miss any other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







