FBI season 5 spoilers: When is Missy Peregrym returning?

We have known for a good while that Missy Peregrym would be returning to FBI season 5 as Maggie Bell; the question was just when it would happen.

Today, we have a slightly better sense of that. In a new post on Instagram, the longtime series star revealed that she will be returning to the CBS series in September, at least a month and a half after the show kicks off production on new episodes. With that in mind, we imagine that she will be absent for at least the first few episodes. (Remember that there are also still questions about when or even if the network will ever air the season 4 finale, which was scrapped in the wake of real-life tragedy in May.)

Here is more of what Peregrym had to say on returning from her maternity leave in a post on Instagram:

“FBI is starting up again in a couple weeks, but I will be returning to work in September … I’m relieved and grateful that I am afforded the space to bond with my family, to rest and heal and be a mother (which is harder than work!). I understand this is a luxury, and I wish every mother/parent/caretaker had this too. Thank you for all the love, prayers and support from this community.”

In the wake of her absence, we do wonder whether or not FBI will rely more on Shantel VanSanten, who played a key role at the end of season 4. We know that on-screen, Missy’s exit is tied to her character recovering from a sarin gas attack. We do tend to think that when Maggie does come back, there are going to be some physical and emotional aftereffects she is still dealing with. That is understandable: Almost anyone would be taking those on in her position.

