Emmys 2022: Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson to host

The 2022 Emmys has just received another dose of star power, and it is due to a beloved face in Kenan Thompson coming on board.

Today, it was officially announced by NBC that the Saturday Night Live star is coming on board to host the ceremony when it airs next month. We imagine that a few present and former cast members could join him in some way. Kenan is a multi-time Emmy nominee, even though it’s only been the past several years when the show started to recognize fully just how important he is to the TV industry.

In a statement, here is just some of what he had to say on the subject of coming on board as the host:

“Being a part of this incredible evening where we honor the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting, and to do it on NBC – my longtime network family – makes it even more special … Like all TV fans, I can’t wait to see the stars from my favorite shows.”

Meanwhile, Jen Neal, EVP of Live Events for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, had the following to say:

“Kenan is well-regarded as one of the funniest, [most] likeable and accomplished performers of the last two decades, and his tenure on Saturday Night Live speaks for itself. We know he’ll bring an excitement and professionalism to the Emmy Awards that a show of this stature deserves.”

Kenan actually generated some headlines recently in suggesting that SNL could end after its upcoming 50th anniversary, though nothing has been made official on this end. For us personally, we don’t want to see the late-night institution end anytime soon, mostly because we have such a hard time imagining the TV world without it.

The new season of SNL is going to be premiering on NBC later this fall; there’s no word on who is going to be the host for the premiere, but we’re obviously either hoping for someone big or a former cast member. After all, why wouldn’t we?

