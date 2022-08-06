Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? We know that the late-night show has been on hiatus the better part of the past two-plus months; it makes sense at this point to bring it back as soon as humanly possible.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to hand over a little bit of news that probably no one wants to hear: There is no new episode of the show tonight. The hiatus continues, at least for the time being. If there is any sort of silver lining we can offer for the time being, it is the fact that we’re closing in on the end of the hiatus — we’re at least past the halfway point!

Over the course of the next several weeks, we imagine that at least a few things are going to start getting a little bit more exciting. You will have a chance to learn about potential new cast members, and more than likely whoever the host is going to be for the premiere. That is a hard thing to predict just because there are so many different candidates that the series could pull from. They could choose a movie star from the summer, or someone who has deep connections to the show from the past. With all of the changes after last season, bringing back a Tina Fey or an Amy Poehler would be a great thing to do. An interesting choice would be Tom Cruise, given that Top Gun: Maverick was one of the biggest movies this summer and shockingly, he has never hosted the show before. We still think that’s unlikely, mostly because that movie came out months ago.

If nothing else, we think over the next month we’re going to start getting more hype from NBC as they start to chart out what season 48 could look like. They may also want to start figuring out the long-term future, as well. Remember that there is speculation on the series’ future after season 50; Kenan Thompson said recently that this could be a good time to end it, but we still don’t think that is happening anytime soon.

What do you want to see on the Saturday Night Live season 48 premiere?

