Could Saturday Night Live season 50 actually be the end?

Is there really a chance that Saturday Night Live season 50 could serve as the end of the road? From one side of things, that sounds absolutely crazy. Yet, at the same time the show’s longest-tenured cast member is suggesting that it is very well possible.

Speaking on Charlamagne tha God’s “Hell of a Week” podcast recently, Kenan Thompson spoke a little bit about how the series’ 50th anniversary in a couple of years could be the right time to see it off into the sunset. Lorne Michaels may walk away at that point, and will the show really work without him? Kenan had no problem addressing what’s been a long-simmering “rumor” out there:

“There could be a lot of validity to that rumor, because 50 is a good number to stop at … That’s an incredible package. He will be, probably, close to 80 years old at that point, and, you know, he’s the one who’s had his touch on the whole thing.

“So, if somebody tries to come into his shoes, you know, it’s a good opportunity for NBC to save money as well, you know what I’m saying? [NBC] might slash the budget and then at that point, you can’t really do the same kind of show. So that’s unfair to watch it just really go down kind of in flames for real because of those restrictions … Capping it at 50 might not be a bad idea.”

Ultimately, we get what Kenan is saying, and there are very few people who know the world of SNL better than he does. Yet, we do think there is room for someone else at this point to step into Lorne’s shoes and still deliver an exceptional show every week. Remember that there are other people on the sketch series that have been there for decades, and we could see a situation where a lot of tasks are delegated off to other people.

In the end, we don’t think that SNL season 50 has to be the fond farewell … but we’ll see where things go the next two seasons first. Remember, season 48 is premiering this fall!

