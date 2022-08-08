American Horror Story season 11 premiere date: Halloween hopes

If there is one thing we know about the American Horror Story franchise as a whole, it is that it and Halloween go hand in hand. So many episodes over the years have either aired on the holiday or been themed around it in some way.

Of course, there is an obvious reason for this in that FX wants to milk the holiday for every bit of ratings that they can and why wouldn’t they? We’re talking here about something that always bring attention to the horror genre and it makes sense to always air the show in the fall because of it.

So are we actually going to see season 11 premiere by October 31 this time around? Will the streak keep going? There is a lot to get into here.

For the time being, though, allow us to start things off by saying that we’re reasonably optimistic, largely because there is almost zero reason not to be. FX knows what they are doing when it comes to premiere dates for this show, and the ratings almost always go down when we enter November. While we’re not super-optimistic that season 11 will premiere in early or mid-September, a late September or early October start makes a lot of sense. That gives the show a lot of momentum leading into Halloween.

Is there a chance that we could even get an episode themed around the holiday this year? Sure, but it needs to feel organic to the story. If that doesn’t happen, we could see one that revolves at least around some familiar horror themes — anything to invoke the Halloween spirit, right?

What do you most want to see on American Horror Story season 11 whenever it premieres?

Have any early thoughts, theories, or suggestions? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates that you do not want to miss. (Photo: FX.)

