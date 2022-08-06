American Horror Story season 11 premiere date: A possible reveal

We tend to believe that we’re going to see some American Horror Story season 11 premiere date news in the next month and a half. Yet, there are still some major questions that remain, including just how the news will be revealed. How is FX going to show off the latest chapter in the franchise? Will they reveal the start date and theme at the same time?

Because the cable network has taken on SO many different strategies when it comes to premiering this show over the years, we tend to think that every option is still on the table … and we also have some ideas as to what could be done.

Personally, we do think that at this point, the show will give us a premiere date and the season 11 theme at once. FX was just at the TCA Summer Press Tour and if they wanted to announce one of these two things separately, they could have in a big way there. The fact that they didn’t suggests they are waiting for a big reveal later, possibly closer to the end of Horror Stories season 2.

Also, we think that these two things will be announced either with a creepy teaser or a listing of all of the major cast members involved. We don’t think there will be a full trailer accompanying it, mostly because FX tends to be super-careful releasing footage for this show in advance. If there is a long-form trailer released, it will be a couple of weeks before the premiere.

How do you think the American Horror Story season 11 premiere date will be announced?

