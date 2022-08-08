The Flight Attendant season 3 ‘likely’; Kaley Cuoco gets new gig

Is there a chance still that The Flight Attendant season 3 happens over at HBO Max? Honestly, we had ruled it out back when star / executive producer Kaley Cuoco suggested that the show should “probably” be done.

However, all of a sudden there is a renewed sense of hope that something more could happen when it comes to Cassie Bowden’s story. According to a report from Deadline, creator Steve Yockey is currently bouncing around potential ideas for another chapter of the story, and that it appears “likely” that a season 3 will happen at some point. However, don’t expect it anytime soon as Cuoco has reportedly signed on to two seasons of Peacock’s “dark comedic thriller” Based On a True Story. This comes from The Boys executive producer Craig Rosenberg and Ozark star Jason Bateman.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

What’s the story for this show? It is about “a realtor, a plumber and a former tennis star whose lives unexpectedly collide, exposing America’s obsession with true crime, murder and the slow close toilet seat.” The deal for Cuoco would allow her to return to The Flight Attendant if a compelling idea was presented, but we could understand her wanting a break after the intense workload she had for season 2, which included playing multiple versions of herself.

In addition to Based on a True Story and The Flight Attendant, Kaley also continues to voice the title character on HBO Max’s Harley Quinn. While it hasn’t been renewed for a season 4 just yet, we presume that it is likely to happen unless DC Comics decides to completely consolidate a lot of their properties. This would be a mistake here, since this animated comedy is one of the best offerings the comic-book company has at the moment.

We’ll keep our eyes peeled for more on The Flight Attendant, but we wouldn’t imagine more of it coming until we at least get to 2024.

Do you want to see The Flight Attendant season 3 someday at HBO Max?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: HBO Max.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







