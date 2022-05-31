The Flight Attendant season 3: Kaley Cuoco unsure of future

While we know there’s some interest in The Flight Attendant season 3 happening at HBO Max, there’s also one problem. Kaley Cuoco, at least for now, isn’t altogether sure she wants to come back.

Speaking to People Magazine recently, the actress/executive producer made it clear that she’s happy with the journey of Cassie so far, and clearly doesn’t feel pressure in coming back for more:

“Now, I’m like, ‘Well, we did two. We should probably be done.’ And I think I’ve been outnumbered with that thought … There’s definitely interest in doing a third season. I think for me, at this moment, the plane has landed.”

A lot of Cuoco’s sentiment may be coming from her desire to take a break — and really, can you blame her? She played multiple versions of Cassie this past season, and we have to imagine this took a pretty huge toll on her. Also, remember that she jumped pretty fast from The Big Bang Theory over to this show, and that makes a part of the process all the more grueling.

Here’s a little bit more about what she had to say on the subject:

“I think I need a minute. I just kind of feel like we just ended … Some of my favorite shows on TV take some time to come back, and then I get very excited about a new season. I want to make sure that the fans are excited and that we’re not pushing it too hard.

“I mean, we’ve done so much this season. Even in the eight episodes, we’ve done so much story that I’m thinking, Well, what could we do next? So it’s going to take a lot of thought to make sure if we go back that it’s better than the last two, which is very hard to do.”

We do think that eventually, a season 3 could happen — but it’s probably a couple of years away, at least. For the time being, we’re okay to be patient; it’s better feeling that way than having a terrible, rushed product in the end.

Do you still want to see The Flight Attendant season 3 at some point?

