Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin season 1: Are we moving too fast?

We are now at the halfway point of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin season 1, and the thought of that just feels crazy. It was not that long ago we were celebrating the show’s premiere and now, we have to prepare for the endgame.

The first week that the series was on the air, three episodes streamed at once. Meanwhile, on Thursday we had a chance to see the latest two. There are only ten episodes this season, and our primary point of concern here comes down to pacing and continuing to find ways to keep viewers talking. You want to have an ongoing mystery here about A’s identity, let alone their motives. It is a little bit harder to do when you give audiences so many episodes at once.

Think back to the original Pretty Little Liars for a moment: A part of what made it so big was that it became appointment television where every week, you sit down with your friends, watch an episode, and then speculate for the next week. With five episodes in two weeks, not everyone may be caught up in order to do this. We’ve also see historically that shows with younger audiences can binge and move on extremely fast, leaving very little time for them to store things in their memory bank; giving so many Original Sin episodes plays into that.

Maybe our concern with HBO Max’s release pattern so far has to do with our own age as a viewer, and that we are more than likely not in the target audience here. However, we do still hope that more of a weekly rollout is considered in season 2 if the show gets one — or, at the very least, a shift to a weekly rollout after a multi-episode start.

