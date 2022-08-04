Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin season 1 episode 6 air date, title

After today’s two-part release on HBO Max, do you want to know the Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin season 1 episode 6 air date? If so, of course we are more than happy to help!

The first thing we should not here is what the rest of the schedule looks like, as we are halfway done with the season now. Episode 6 (titled “Chapter Six: Scars”) and episode 7 (“Chapter Seven: Carnival of Souls”) are both set to stream next week on August 11. This is a part of the streamer’s strategy to keep discussions going and allow viewers a chance to keep binge-watching. We’d personally prefer more of an episode per week model, but we recognize that we may be in the minority on that.

We should go ahead and note that the final three episodes of season 1 are set for August 18 and following that, everything starts to get a little more unclear. In general, the future of a lot of different shows of HBO Max are in a very strange limbo, where it is hard to imagine whether or not they’ll be coming back for more episodes. The financial business of television is a strange one and while we’d like to think that Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is performing really well, very few people have the actual metrics or evidence of any of this.

Story-wise, we at least have some confidence that things are going to continue to be rather dark and intense for this new crop of Liars. The producers have done a great job of establishing that so far, and we’re not sure that we’re going to see them deviate from it at all for at least the rest of the season. The big question we’ve got right now is simply how many more answers we’re really going to have by the end of the road.

