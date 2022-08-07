The Witcher season 3 premiere date: Is news coming this month?

Is there a chance that we will get news on The Witcher season 3 and a premiere date at some point in August? It goes without saying that we’d like to have it! Of course, getting it is entirely different story.

Based on where things are in production at present, the first message we gotta share here is pretty simple: Don’t get your hopes up. We’re not altogether sure that Netflix will be announcing something here for at least a few months, if not longer. Season 2 came out at the end of last year and while season 3 production kicked off four months ago, there is still a ways to go. Remember that filming was halted last month temporarily due to the global health crisis and beyond just that, this is a series with a lengthy post-production window. To be frank, it just takes some time to get from point A to point B here.

Our hope is that at least some point close to the end of this year, we can at the very least get a window as to when the show will be back. It feels like something in the spring or summer of next year could be feasible, and we tend to think that alongside Bridgerton season 3, this will be one of the streaming service’s most high-profile releases for at least the first half of next year. They tend to space out a lot of their big-ticket shows, and we’re sure that this will be the case here also.

At least we know that Netflix is trying to create a larger universe around this series, just to better ensure you don’t have to wait exclusively for it to be on the air. Take, for example, The Witcher: Blood Origin and what it is going to bring to the table.

