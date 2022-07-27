The Witcher season 3 filming temporarily halted

While The Witcher season 3 is still coming to Netflix, filming may take a little longer than originally planned.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, production on the latest batch of episodes has been temporarily halted due to the global health crisis. While we have seen less of this over the past several months as case numbers have started to drop, it has become a part of the world over the past two-plus years. Not only that, this is not the first time that The Witcher itself has been forced to shut down; this happened previously back in 2020 during season 2 production.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

Whether or not this shutdown has an impact on a season 2 premiere date remains to be seen, as all of that is dependent on a number of different factors. Take, for example, when production does end up restarting, and also what the post-production window ends up being for the Henry Cavill drama. Because there are a number of special effects and intense action sequences, it does take a little bit of time to include these and edit the episodes together. Personally, we’d be stunned if season 3 comes out before at least a couple of months into 2023 — and we think Netflix will take its time. This is one of their most-popular shows, and we know that they are investing in other series set in the same universe. They’ve also seen with Stranger Things and some of its massive delays over time that viewers will come back even after a long time away.

The health and safety of the entire cast and crew remains the most important thing, so we applaud the production taking this seriously; hopefully, everyone is back to work and going strong soon.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Witcher right now

What do you think we are going to see on The Witcher season 3 when it eventually arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are other updates coming and we do not want you to miss anything. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







