NCIS season 20 premiere: Will Raven story be resolved?

This past week, we’ve started to hear a lot more news when it comes to NCIS season 20, and that includes the mission at hand. At the end of the season 19 finale, Gary Cole’s character of Alden Parker thought he was relatively in the clear for now — sure, he was still framed for a crime he did not commit, but he had his ex Vivian driving him out of town while the rest of the team worked on trying to clear his name and bring him home.

Unfortunately, we also learned that Vivian may be working for someone else, and that someone could end up being the show’s major Big Bad in the Raven. They first reared their head in “The Helpers,” and they seem to have a knack for trying to destroy NCIS in whatever way that they can. Will this premiere be what ties up this story once and for all?

Well, let’s just say that it’s possible, but not in the way that you would think. The synopsis for the premiere indicates that the Raven story could transfer over to NCIS: Hawaii, which is crossing over with the flagship show for a two-night premiere event on Monday, September 19. It is possible that the Vanessa Lachey series ends the storyline once and for all, but we’re still somewhat torn on if that should be the end. It’s a good thing creatively to have some Big Bad characters be around for a while. We still don’t know who the Raven even is!

Also, we’re admittedly a little torn on the idea of NCIS: Hawaii resolving an NCIS story. This is no slight against the spin-off, as we’d prefer the flagship show also not tie up storylines that begin in Hawaii; that should be their story to take on.

Do you think that the NCIS season 20 premiere is going to tie up the Raven story?

