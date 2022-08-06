NCIS season 20 premiere spoilers: New Brian Dietzen photos!

This week has been rather wonderful when it comes to the NCIS season 20 premiere — after all, we’ve learned so much about it! We know that the action will pick up where the finale left off, and we also know that there’s a big crossover component with NCIS: Hawaii. This is going to be a larger event than the crossover last season, especially since an imposing villain in The Raven is front and center for it.

The cast for both shows worked on this crossover a little while ago and we imagine over the past couple of weeks, they’ve had to sit on all of the photos and teases they’d stored on their phones. Now, the metaphorical gates have been opened!

Are you interested in taking a look at our NCIS season 19 finale review? If so, go ahead and watch below! Once you do that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more through the rest of the season.

If you look below, you can see a series of new photos from Brian Dietzen showing him alongside some of the NCIS cast plus Vanessa Lachey and Jason Antoon, who both flew out to Los Angeles to do this episode. We hope that there’s a chance for a lot of them to have some time together on-screen, especially when it comes to Palmer and Ernie.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

Remember that Jimmy and Jessica Knight just started up an official relationship on this past episode; yet, in the last crossover Ernie was a little flirty with Katrina Law’s character. We feel like our beloved ‘ship of Knight in Shining Palmer will be just fine. This is just fun to think about in terms of the comedic possibilities present here.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to NCIS right now

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to the NCIS season 20 premiere and this crossover event?

Is there anything you are especially stoked to check out? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brian Dietzen (@briankdietzen)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







