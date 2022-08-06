Heels season 2 premiere date hopes: The variables at play

Is there a chance that we could get a Heels season 2 premiere date at some point in the near future? Without a doubt, this is definitely something that we want. The question here really is when Starz will want to launch it.

Let’s start off this piece by giving you the good news, just in case you have not heard it already — production for the Stephen Amell – Alexander Ludwig wrestling series is already done. That opens the door for the show to come back in a matter of months, but there is no guarantee that it will.

Consider for a moment the other series the network has lined up: Power Book III: Raising Kanan is coming up in just over a week, and The Serpent Queen is poised to make its debut in September. We also know that new seasons of Hightown and Power Book II: Ghost have also wrapped production. In the new year, you have Outlander and Power Book IV: Force to think about. This is a LOT of programming and typically, Starz only puts a few hours of original scripted content on the air in a given week.

Starz tends to try to pair up shows that make sense together in terms of commercial success and with that in mind, we personally could see Heels season 2 coming out near the end of the year while Ghost is on the air. The Michael Rainey Jr. drama could help it find more viewers, which we still thinks that it needs. Season 1 was spectacular, but sometimes premium-cable shows can fall through the tracks a little bit because of competition. Both Heels and Hightown have been victims of that in some forms.

